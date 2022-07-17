Detective Bosch's Jazz | July 22, 2022

I've had two listeners contact me about Bosch. To be transparent, I was not aware of the books or the TV series. So I have started watching the series on TV and have gotten through the first two seasons only. There have only been 2 or 3 references to any jazz on the show so far. Not having read the books, I am not aware of how his jazz is described or mentioned. So you should check it out for yourself!

Michael Connelly has written a series of 20 books featuring Detective Harry Bosch, who listens to jazz while contemplating evidence and suspects in the crimes he is assigned to. In addition, Amazon Prime has 5 seasons of TV episodes as well. Here is a link to Connelly's webpage:

https://www.michaelconnelly.com/series/

And here is the trailer from the Amazon Prime series:

Here is the Playlist from tonight's show: