rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Detective Bosch's Jazz | July 22, 2022

Published July 17, 2022 at 10:30 AM MDT
Bosch

Music From The Detective Novels and TV Series

I've had two listeners contact me about Bosch. To be transparent, I was not aware of the books or the TV series. So I have started watching the series on TV and have gotten through the first two seasons only. There have only been 2 or 3 references to any jazz on the show so far. Not having read the books, I am not aware of how his jazz is described or mentioned. So you should check it out for yourself!

Michael Connelly has written a series of 20 books featuring Detective Harry Bosch, who listens to jazz while contemplating evidence and suspects in the crimes he is assigned to. In addition, Amazon Prime has 5 seasons of TV episodes as well. Here is a link to Connelly's webpage:
https://www.michaelconnelly.com/series/

And here is the trailer from the Amazon Prime series:

Here is the Playlist from tonight's show:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
