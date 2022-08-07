Profile: Art Pepper | August 12, 2022
One of the most highly regarded alto sax players, Art Pepper, is showcased on our show. Plus I will play 3 different versions of "My Favorite Things" - Learn a bit of history about the song.
"My Favorite Things" was written by Rogers & Hammerstein for the Broadway play, "Sound of Music", but John Coltrane also made it a jazz standard, covered by many.
Also, Art Pepper's life was quite complicated; his parents were alcoholics and he became a heroin addict in the 1940s. His prolific jazz career was interrupted by four prison terms for drug-related crimes. But he rehabilitated and continued his career until he died in 1982. Check out this mug shot:
Here is our playlist for tonight: