NY Times Critic's Choices for 21st Century Jazz | February 24, 2023

New York Times Jazz Critic says he has "5 Minutes That Will Make You Love 21st Century Jazz." Take 5 minutes to read his article, and then let me know what you think!

Here is how he compiled his list:

Below, we asked writers and jazz musicians of various generations to recommend their favorite recordings from the new millennium. Enjoy reading their commentary and listening to the excerpts, and find a playlist at the bottom of the article with full tracks. As always, be sure to leave your own favorites in the comments.

Click Here to read his article

NY Times / New York Times Giovanni Russonello - NY Times Jazz Critic

And here is the my playlist from the show. I had to choose just a few from his list in order to hit my timing for my show.