Rich Tones Curated Jazz

NY Times Critic's Choices for 21st Century Jazz | February 24, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published February 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM MST
Giovanni Russonello calls out some of his favorites...see if you agree!

New York Times Jazz Critic says he has "5 Minutes That Will Make You Love 21st Century Jazz." Take 5 minutes to read his article, and then let me know what you think!

Here is how he compiled his list:

Below, we asked writers and jazz musicians of various generations to recommend their favorite recordings from the new millennium. Enjoy reading their commentary and listening to the excerpts, and find a playlist at the bottom of the article with full tracks. As always, be sure to leave your own favorites in the comments.

Click Here to read his article

Giovanni Russonello - NY Times Jazz Critic

And here is the my playlist from the show. I had to choose just a few from his list in order to hit my timing for my show.

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
