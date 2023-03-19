© 2023 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Wynton Marsalis | March 24, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published March 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM MDT
wynton
Clay Patrick McBride/Jazz at Lincoln Center
/
Wynton Marsalis.

Let's listen to multiple Grammy winner, Wynton Marsalis!

This guy lives in some "rare air!" At the age of 22 in 1983, he became the only musician ever to win Grammy awards in jazz and classical music the same year...And then he did it AGAIN in 1984!

He was the driving force behind Jazz At Lincoln Center, and continues to lead that orchestra. Here is a You Tube video of one of the sessions:

He is truly one of the most intelligent and hard-working musicians around!
Here is the playlist for this show:

