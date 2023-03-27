© 2023 KPCW

rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Terence Blanchard | March 31, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published March 27, 2023 at 2:29 PM MDT
Terence Blanchard
Nitin Vadukul
/

Written more than 40 movie scores, nominated for 2 Oscars, nominated for 14 Grammys and won 5!
But I'd guess that a lot of people haven't heard of him. Well, let's change that!

Listen to Terence talk about his album "Breathless" and the other artists on the recording:

Here is the playlist for the show:

