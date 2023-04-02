© 2023 KPCW

Gwynnocent: Gwyneth Paltrow found not at fault in ski accident lawsuit
rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

It's All About That Bass! | April 7, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published April 2, 2023 at 10:30 AM MDT
Jazz Bassists Photo.jpg
Shutterstock
Jazz Bass

Here is a "baker's dozen" of the many talented bass players in jazz!

I've included stand-up bassists as well as jazz bass guitar players...

Jazz Bass Guitar Photo.jpg
Shutterstock
Jazz Bass Guitar

There are so many incredible bass talents out there, so it was very difficult to choose a few for the show tonight...but I was able to include 13 of them!

And, in my humble opinion, the most-talented and prolific player is the 85 year old, Ron Carter. I had the pleasure of seeing him perform with Bill Frisell in NY, and Wow! He is the most-recorded jazz bass player in history...he has played on 2,221 recording sessions! Here is a YouTube video of him playing the Miles Davis tune "All Blues."

And here is the Playlist for this show:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector