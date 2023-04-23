© 2023 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

International Jazz Day | April 28, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published April 23, 2023 at 10:30 AM MDT
2023 International Jazz Day

Let's all celebrate International Jazz Day this year on April 30th!

About International Jazz Day:
In November 2011, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) officially designated April 30 as International Jazz Day in order to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people in all corners of the globe. International Jazz Day is chaired and led by UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay and legendary jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock, who serves as a UNESCO Ambassador for Intercultural Dialogue and Chairman of the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz. The Institute is the nonprofit charged with planning, promoting and producing this annual celebration.

Click HERE for the official website.

And check out this video of Herbie Hancock and others:

Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
