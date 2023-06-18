Profile: Hiromi + "It Don't Mean A Thing" | June 23, 2023

How many times have you heard the Duke Ellington song, It Don't Mean A Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing? Well, you'll hear a wide variety of versions on the show.

Plus, let's explore some of the amazing music of pianist Hiromi Uehara. She started playing piano at age 6! And, wow, if you've never heard her before, you're in for a treat.

Here, also, is an amazing video of her and Chick Corea in Japan, when Corea asked her to join him for some duets. She was only 17 years old, and this so worth seeing. It is about 14 minutes long.

And here is the playlist for the show: