Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Profile: Hiromi + "It Don't Mean A Thing" | June 23, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published June 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM MDT
Hiromi Uehara - Jazz Pianist
Robert Drozd
/
Wikipedia
Hiromi Uehara - Jazz Pianist

Let's listen to the amazing Hiromi with six different tunes of hers. Plus you'll hear a variety of versions of the classic "It Don't Mean A Thing"!

How many times have you heard the Duke Ellington song, It Don't Mean A Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing? Well, you'll hear a wide variety of versions on the show.

Plus, let's explore some of the amazing music of pianist Hiromi Uehara. She started playing piano at age 6! And, wow, if you've never heard her before, you're in for a treat.

Here, also, is an amazing video of her and Chick Corea in Japan, when Corea asked her to join him for some duets. She was only 17 years old, and this so worth seeing. It is about 14 minutes long.

And here is the playlist for the show:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
