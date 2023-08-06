© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Profile: Joshua Redman + Spain | August 11, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published August 6, 2023 at 10:30 AM MDT

Let explore some of the music of saxophonist Joshua Redman...plus I'll play for you several wildly different cuts of Chick Corea's famous song "Spain."

Prolific tenor sax player Joshua Redman has recorded more than 20 albums and is also known for his work with SFJAZZ. I'll play several songs from albums in different decades for you.

Plus, Chick Corea wrote "Spain" and it has been covered many times in many different ways. Let's hear a vocal version as well as one on the banjo!

Here is the playlist for the show:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector