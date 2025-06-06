LIVE from the KPCW studio: Lantern By Sea
Utah band Lantern By Sea shares their origin story, musical influences and the meaning behind their name, highlighting their cinematic approach to storytelling through music.
They perform two original songs in-studio — “Half of My Soul,” a reflection on past heartbreak, and the unreleased “Culture’s Bones,” which explores the impact of inherited cultural beliefs.
The band also talks about upcoming performances, their writing process and plans for a new album.