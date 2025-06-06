© 2025 KPCW

The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Lantern By Sea

By Claire Wiley
Published June 6, 2025 at 11:35 AM MDT
Picture of the band Lantern by Sea
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW

Utah band Lantern By Sea shares their origin story, musical influences and the meaning behind their name, highlighting their cinematic approach to storytelling through music.

They perform two original songs in-studio — “Half of My Soul,” a reflection on past heartbreak, and the unreleased “Culture’s Bones,” which explores the impact of inherited cultural beliefs.

The band also talks about upcoming performances, their writing process and plans for a new album.

