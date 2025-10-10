A lost journal finds its way home twenty four years later

When you Google Kate Johnson the words Olympian, Breast Cancer Survivor, Advocate, Executive Leader are what comes up. And she’s all that and so much more.

She wrote her dreams down when she was just a teenager in her journal. But this wasn’t just any old diary, this was 100 pages bound in green leather with dreams and goals written down with the clarity of a prophet. It was a journal with declarations of a life that was to be, and understanding the tenacity and grit it would take to get there. And Kate was only 14 when she started this journal.

Kate Johnson Kate Johnson's journal

If you could go back to your 14-year-old self what would you tell that teen, how would you do life differently and how would you tackle becoming who you’re meant to be? Well, Kate Johnson got to do just that when the journal found its way back into her life in a story that will restore your faith in humankind and a reminder that dreams do come true!