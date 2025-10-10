© 2025 KPCW

The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

A lost journal finds its way home twenty four years later

By Andrea Buchanan
Published October 10, 2025 at 12:43 PM MDT
Kate Johnson rows to Silver at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece. A teenage dream that became a reality and one she wrote about in her teenage journal which went missing for twenty four years.
Kate Johnson
When you Google Kate Johnson the words Olympian, Breast Cancer Survivor, Advocate, Executive Leader are what comes up. And she’s all that and so much more.

She wrote her dreams down when she was just a teenager in her journal. But this wasn’t just any old diary, this was 100 pages bound in green leather with dreams and goals written down with the clarity of a prophet. It was a journal with declarations of a life that was to be, and understanding the tenacity and grit it would take to get there. And Kate was only 14 when she started this journal.

Photo of Kate Johnson's journal
Kate Johnson
Kate Johnson's journal

If you could go back to your 14-year-old self what would you tell that teen, how would you do life differently and how would you tackle becoming who you’re meant to be? Well, Kate Johnson got to do just that when the journal found its way back into her life in a story that will restore your faith in humankind and a reminder that dreams do come true!

Brittany Rowe seen here showing off a gorgeous mushroom from the forests of Oregon, found Kate Johnson’s journal in a dusty bin in a central Oregon goodwill.
Brittany Rowe
Brittany Rowe seen here showing off a gorgeous mushroom from the forests of Oregon, found Kate Johnson’s journal in a dusty bin in a central Oregon goodwill.

