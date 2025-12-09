© 2025 KPCW

The Local View

Savanah Pope: Raw, real and ready for the next step in music

By Claire Wiley
Published December 9, 2025 at 5:08 PM MST
I recently sat down with savvy songstress Savannah Pope in the KPCW studio. She candidly shares challenges she faced in her early years and how she has turned this into fuel to fire up her music. Her musical style has been called genre defying and it is clear Savannah is carving her own space in the performance realm. Savannah is a force and it was a pleasure to get to know her better. Currently she is on tour with Andy Bell of Erasure.

The Local View
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
