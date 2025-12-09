Thieves steal purses, money from four cars at Summit County Run-a-Muk lot

Four cars were hit at the Run-a-Muk parking lot on Olympic Parkway Dec. 7 shortly after noon.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, one vehicle had a broken window; others were left unlocked. All reported items missing, including two purses, cash and bank cards.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Skyler Talbot called the burglaries “a little out of the blue” since trailhead and park thefts happen more often in the summer.

He previously told KPCW that neighborhood vehicle break-ins can spike in the early winter since the days are shorter and darkness comes more quickly.

“The ebbs and flows are throughout the year,” Talbot said in a Dec. 2 interview. “So to say that we're going to hit a magical month, and things are going to be better until next fall — that's not really fair to say.”

Including Run-a-Muk, western Summit County has now seen nine vehicle burglaries since mid-November.

Talbot previously said the incidents are usually crimes of opportunity, and that locking doors and closing garages goes a long way to deter theft.

With no suspects or additional information, deputies say the Run-a-Muk cases have been closed for now.