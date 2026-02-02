LIVE from the KPCW studio: The Crooked Stuff

The Crooked Stuff, a band from the Bay Area with roots in Park City, describe their music as a psychedelic disco-punk times electro-funk soul experience—shortened to “existential disco punk for the people”—a mash-up of punk, new wave, 70s rock, funk, and Moog-driven electronics meant to get people moving and fully in the moment. They joined Claire Wiley on The Local View on January 23, 2026. We share some highlights from the conversation along with their high-energy in-studio performances of "Decimator" and "Die This Way."