The Mountain Life

"American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal"

By David Wintzer,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published May 3, 2023 at 8:19 AM MDT
Neil King - RAMBLE ROAD SHOT.jpg

Neil King Jr. wanted to unplug and reconnect with his senses of wonder and awe. His meandering 26-day, 330-mile saunter along the edges of the roads and highways between Washington, DC and New York City was all about paying homage to the land in between and what it could tell him. King is a former Wall Street Journal reporter and editor and author of the new book "American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal."

He will visit Park City and give a talk at the Summit County Library at Kimball Junction on May 22, 2023, at 6 p.m.

David Wintzer
The Mountain Life Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
