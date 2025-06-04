© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life
The Mountain Life

Living well in a mountain town

By Mary Beth Maziarz
June 4, 2025
Photo of Mary Beth Maziarz and Steve Spaulding at KPCW
KPCW
Mary Beth Maziarz and Steve Spaulding

Financial advisor Steve Spaulding discusses the unique challenges and opportunities of financial planning in a ski town like Park City, where high costs and wide income disparities shape residents' lifestyles. He highlights the importance of building a meaningful legacy that goes beyond money.

Spaulding also offers practical advice for people at all income levels, urging even modest earners to start small with saving, embrace values-driven decisions and prioritize well-being and long-term goals over appearances.

