Living well in a mountain town

Financial advisor Steve Spaulding discusses the unique challenges and opportunities of financial planning in a ski town like Park City, where high costs and wide income disparities shape residents' lifestyles. He highlights the importance of building a meaningful legacy that goes beyond money.

Spaulding also offers practical advice for people at all income levels, urging even modest earners to start small with saving, embrace values-driven decisions and prioritize well-being and long-term goals over appearances.