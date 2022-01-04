Environmental Reporter Mark Olalde Talks About Utah's Water Crisis | Jan. 4, 2021

On this episode Nell and Chris discuss Utah's water policy. With climate change fueling long-term drought, some Western states have taken steps to mandate conservation efforts. But in Utah, where farmers have already had to cut back on their water use, water is applied liberally to suburban lawns and tree-lined streets, and the state’s largest water suppliers have opposed large-scale efforts to conserve water.

In a recent article, ProPublica teamed with Salt Lake Tribune and environment reporter Mark Olalde to take a deeper look into Utah’s water policy. Olalde breaks down his findings.

