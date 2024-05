The Miners were ranked number one, with Park City’s Abby Francis coming in third overall for the regular season.

Francis’ teammate Stevie Hough finished fourth over all and Ava Miller took sixth. Rounding out the top-ranked girls, Park City’s Piper Hastings tied for ninth and Chloe Aldous was eleventh.

The team heads to Saratoga Springs for the State Finals May 8 and 9.