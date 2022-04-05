© 2022 KPCW

This Green Earth

Professor Emeritus William Lowry on National Parks in the Era of Climate Change | Apr. 5, 2022

Published April 5, 2022 at 12:01 PM MDT
Requiem For Americas Best Idea book cover

Professor Emeritus William Lowry comes on This Green Earth to discuss Requiem for America's Best Idea: National Parks in the Era of Climate Change; a book about our National Parks written by Michael Yochim.

Yochim worked as a park ranger for 22 years at Yellowstone National Park, as well as Yosemite, Grand Canyon and Sequoia before he was diagnosed with ALS. While Yochim wrote this book, he used just his eyes and an eye-tracking machine. The book establishes a parallel between the author's terminal illness and the state of the National Parks.

This Green Earth Climate ChangeWilliam LowryMichael YochimALSLou Gehrig's diseaseNational ParksBook Discussion
