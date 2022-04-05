Professor Emeritus William Lowry on National Parks in the Era of Climate Change | Apr. 5, 2022
Professor Emeritus William Lowry comes on This Green Earth to discuss Requiem for America's Best Idea: National Parks in the Era of Climate Change; a book about our National Parks written by Michael Yochim.
Yochim worked as a park ranger for 22 years at Yellowstone National Park, as well as Yosemite, Grand Canyon and Sequoia before he was diagnosed with ALS. While Yochim wrote this book, he used just his eyes and an eye-tracking machine. The book establishes a parallel between the author's terminal illness and the state of the National Parks.