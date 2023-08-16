Warm water temperatures threaten Florida's coral reefs

A near record heatwave this summer has sent water temperatures off the coast of South Florida skyrocketing to record highs causing an extensive coral bleaching event. The area is home to the largest living barrier reef in the continental United States. The situation may get worse before it gets better as those water temperatures don't begin to cool off typically until October or until a hurricane passes through. Jennifer Moore is the Threatened Coral Recovery Coordinator with NOAA Fisheries. She talks about the current conditions and their impacts on marine ecology.