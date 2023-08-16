© 2023 KPCW

This Green Earth

Warm water temperatures threaten Florida's coral reefs

By Nell Larson,
Chris CherniakClaire Wiley
Published August 16, 2023 at 3:21 PM MDT
Elkhorn coral
NOAA Fisheries
Elkhorn coral

A near record heatwave this summer has sent water temperatures off the coast of South Florida skyrocketing to record highs causing an extensive coral bleaching event. The area is home to the largest living barrier reef in the continental United States. The situation may get worse before it gets better as those water temperatures don't begin to cool off typically until October or until a hurricane passes through. Jennifer Moore is the Threatened Coral Recovery Coordinator with NOAA Fisheries. She talks about the current conditions and their impacts on marine ecology.

Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
