Carl Safina on Nature and Humanity

Environmental scientist, ecologist and award-winning author, Carl Safina, takes us on an exploration of the human relationship with the natural world. Safina melds a scientific understanding of the animal kingdom with a human's emotional connection with it.

In his most recent book, "Alfie & Me, What Owls Know, What Humans Believe," Safina walks us through his unexpected encounter with an orphaned screech owl and what he learned from his intimate observations of this incredible bird.