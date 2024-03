Author Abrahm Lustgarten joins the show to discuss his new book, "On the Move."

Lustgarten has written an account of what a massive population shift might look like with the overheating of the Earth. He describes four unstoppable forces as predictors to the uprooting of America: wildfires in the West; frequent flooding in coastal regions; extreme heat and humidity in the South; and droughts that will affect farming across much of the nation.