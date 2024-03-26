© 2024 KPCW

This Green Earth

Fighting for the Survival of Wilson's Phalaropes

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published March 26, 2024 at 4:31 PM MDT

A coalition of organizations and community members are holding a press conference and rally March 28 at the Utah State Capitol to announce the filing of an Endangered Species Act listing petition for Wilson’s phalaropes, a species of migratory birds whose fate is intricately linked to that of the embattled Great Salt Lake.

Deeda Seed with the Center for Biological Diversity discusses the petition and what it means for not only Wilson's phalaropes, but the entire Great Salt Lake ecosystem.

