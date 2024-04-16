© 2024 KPCW

This Green Earth

The effect climate anxiety has on future generations

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published April 16, 2024 at 1:10 PM MDT

Professor Jade Sasser joins the show to discuss her new book, "Climate Anxiety and the Kid Question: Deciding Whether to Have Children in an Uncertain Future."

In her book she examines the first comprehensive study on how environmental emotions influence if, when, and why people today decide to become parents. While Sasser argues that we can and should continue to create the families we desire, she makes clear that doing so equitably will require deep commitments to social, reproductive, and climate justice.

Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
