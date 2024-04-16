The effect climate anxiety has on future generations

Professor Jade Sasser joins the show to discuss her new book, "Climate Anxiety and the Kid Question: Deciding Whether to Have Children in an Uncertain Future."

In her book she examines the first comprehensive study on how environmental emotions influence if, when, and why people today decide to become parents. While Sasser argues that we can and should continue to create the families we desire, she makes clear that doing so equitably will require deep commitments to social, reproductive, and climate justice.

