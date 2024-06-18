© 2024 KPCW

This Green Earth

Island nations in a warming world

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published June 18, 2024 at 4:35 PM MDT
Dr. Christina Gerhardt

The world faces rising sea levels due to climate change and many countries are making contingency plans to relocate populations to higher ground.

What happens when you live on an island where there is no higher ground, or on a coral atoll where, very soon, there might be no ground left at all?

Dr. Christina Gerhardt, author and senior fellow at the University of California, Berkeley discusses her book, "Sea Change: An Atlas of Islands in a Rising Ocean."

In the book, Gerhardt weaves together essays, maps, art and poetry to provide a greater understanding of island nations in a warming world.

Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
