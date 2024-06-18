What happens when you live on an island where there is no higher ground, or on a coral atoll where, very soon, there might be no ground left at all?

Dr. Christina Gerhardt, author and senior fellow at the University of California, Berkeley discusses her book, "Sea Change: An Atlas of Islands in a Rising Ocean."

In the book, Gerhardt weaves together essays, maps, art and poetry to provide a greater understanding of island nations in a warming world.

