This Green Earth podcast title card.
This Green Earth

Humans' complicated relationship with fire

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published June 11, 2025 at 2:48 PM MDT
A photo of John Vaillant and his book "Fire Weather"
Claire Wiley
John Vaillant

Award-winning, best-selling author John Vaillant has penned a highly lauded account of a colossal fire, and a very well-studied and holistic look at the relationship between humans and fire.

The book is "Fire Weather, A True Story from a Hotter World." In it, Vaillant takes us on a spellbinding journey through the intertwined histories of North America’s oil industry and the birth of climate science, to the unprecedented devastation wrought by modern forest fires.

"Fire Weather" was a Pulitzer Prize finalist and New York Times top ten Book of the Year.

