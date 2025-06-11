Humans' complicated relationship with fire

Award-winning, best-selling author John Vaillant has penned a highly lauded account of a colossal fire, and a very well-studied and holistic look at the relationship between humans and fire.

The book is "Fire Weather, A True Story from a Hotter World." In it, Vaillant takes us on a spellbinding journey through the intertwined histories of North America’s oil industry and the birth of climate science, to the unprecedented devastation wrought by modern forest fires.

"Fire Weather" was a Pulitzer Prize finalist and New York Times top ten Book of the Year.