Empowering women leaders on the frontlines of the climate crisis
Kahea Pacheco, co-executive director at the Women's Earth Alliance talks about intersectional environmentalism and how the organization is developing people first programs that invest in women leaders on the frontlines of the climate crisis to ensure social, economic, and environmental justice.
WEA collaborates with regionally-led program leads to provide leadership, strategy and technical training to support grassroots, women-led climate initiatives and eco-enterprisses around the world.