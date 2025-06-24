© 2025 KPCW

This Green Earth podcast title card.
This Green Earth

Find a career in climate and sustainability work

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published June 24, 2025 at 5:15 PM MDT
Photo of Trish Kenlon

Trish Kenlon talks about climate and sustainability career paths. Kenlon is the head of Sustainable Career Pathways, a job search coaching consultancy that has helped thousands of professionals transition into climate and sustainability work.

Kenlon also serves as President of the Utah Sustainable Business Network, a nonprofit organization that supports more than 500 businesses, sustainability professionals and community partners working to advance sustainable business practices in Utah.

This Green Earth
Chris Cherniak
Chris is the co-host of “This Green Earth”, a weekly radio show covering environmental news and issues. Broadcast on KPCW, the NPR affiliate for Park City. He also sits on the boards of Recycle Utah and Summit Community Power Works.
Chris Cherniak
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Claire Wiley