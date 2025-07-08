Author Katherine Palmer Gordon talks about her new book, This Place Is Who We Are: Stories of Indigenous Leadership, Resilience, and Connection to Homelands.

The book profiles Indigenous communities in central and northern coastal BC that are reconnecting to their lands and waters. Indigenous peoples and cultures are integrally connected to the land. Well-being in every sense— physical, social, environmental, economic, spiritual and cultural—depends on that relationship, which is based on a fundamental concept: when the land is well, so are the people.