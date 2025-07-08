© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Green Earth podcast title card.
This Green Earth

When the land is well, so are the people

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published July 8, 2025 at 4:19 PM MDT
Book cover for "This Place Is Who We Are."
Harbour Publishing

Author Katherine Palmer Gordon talks about her new book, This Place Is Who We Are: Stories of Indigenous Leadership, Resilience, and Connection to Homelands.

The book profiles Indigenous communities in central and northern coastal BC that are reconnecting to their lands and waters. Indigenous peoples and cultures are integrally connected to the land. Well-being in every sense— physical, social, environmental, economic, spiritual and cultural—depends on that relationship, which is based on a fundamental concept: when the land is well, so are the people.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley
Chris Cherniak
Chris is the co-host of “This Green Earth”, a weekly radio show covering environmental news and issues. Broadcast on KPCW, the NPR affiliate for Park City. He also sits on the boards of Recycle Utah and Summit Community Power Works.
See stories by Chris Cherniak