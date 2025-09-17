© 2025 KPCW

This Green Earth podcast title card.
This Green Earth

The complex dynamics of the ocean's apex predator

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published September 17, 2025 at 2:09 PM MDT
Minette Layne
/
Wikimedia Commons

Orcas are known to have more complex qualities than most species. Scientists have found orca behavior to deliver an incredible combo of highly-developed brain structures, sophisticated communication systems, and complex social learning that informs their cultural habits. Marine mammal scientist Naomi Rose immerses us in the wonderful watery world of orcas and answers questions around their unique pod dynamics: why and how orcas interact with boats, more about their matriarchal pods and their interesting hunting techniques. From the cost of Portugal to the San Juan Islands, Dr. Rose educates us on these unique ocean creatures.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chris Cherniak
Chris is the co-host of “This Green Earth”, a weekly radio show covering environmental news and issues. Broadcast on KPCW, the NPR affiliate for Park City. He also sits on the boards of Recycle Utah and Summit Community Power Works.
