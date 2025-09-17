The complex dynamics of the ocean's apex predator

Orcas are known to have more complex qualities than most species. Scientists have found orca behavior to deliver an incredible combo of highly-developed brain structures, sophisticated communication systems, and complex social learning that informs their cultural habits. Marine mammal scientist Naomi Rose immerses us in the wonderful watery world of orcas and answers questions around their unique pod dynamics: why and how orcas interact with boats, more about their matriarchal pods and their interesting hunting techniques. From the cost of Portugal to the San Juan Islands, Dr. Rose educates us on these unique ocean creatures.