This Green Earth | February 24, 2026

Stewardship Director for Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, Jeremy Lynch, shares the organization's newly launched Stewardship Projects for 2026, including multi-day backpacking trips and opportunities to get involved in habitat restoration along the White River. (01:22)

Then, we get an in-depth report on what all the data means when it comes to our snowpack. We’ll speak with Jordan Clayton, Utah Snow Survey’s Data Collection Officer about the history of snow water equivalent data from Utah’s Snotel sites and what is happening now. He will break down what all the numbers mean, as we enter into unprecedented lows for our water supply. (24:09)