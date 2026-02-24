© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Green Earth podcast title card.
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | February 24, 2026

By Claire Wiley
Published February 24, 2026 at 5:39 PM MST
This Green Earth podcast title card.
KPCW

Stewardship Director for Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, Jeremy Lynch, shares the organization's newly launched Stewardship Projects for 2026, including multi-day backpacking trips and opportunities to get involved in habitat restoration along the White River. (01:22)

Then, we get an in-depth report on what all the data means when it comes to our snowpack. We’ll speak with Jordan Clayton, Utah Snow Survey’s Data Collection Officer about the history of snow water equivalent data from Utah’s Snotel sites and what is happening now. He will break down what all the numbers mean, as we enter into unprecedented lows for our water supply. (24:09)

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley