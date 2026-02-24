Park City Ski and Snowboard searches for new executive director

Park City Ski and Snowboard represents five youth winter sports clubs in the Wasatch Back, with more than 1,200 athletes.

The teams merged almost 10 years ago under the guidance of Christie Hind, who stepped down from her executive director position in August 2025. To find her replacement, PCSS board member Ellen Adams said the team has created a search committee.

It includes representatives from the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation, PCSS board members as well as former athletes and parents.

“We're looking for somebody who's going to take the helm and increase mission impact in a very sustainable and thoughtful way, and sort of take us through the next decade of calculated growth,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.”

FULL INTERIVEW: Park City Ski and Snowboard Director of Operations Jackie Wilkinson and board member Ellen Adams Listen • 11:43

The PCSS mission is to provide world-class ski and snowboard training while supporting both athletic and academic achievement.

Adams said community involvement is crucial in the search for a new leader.

“One of the goals of Park City Ski and Snowboard is to be accessible and inclusive,” she said. “So with that, we want to have voices represented in the search and going forward.”

Applications will be accepted through mid-March.

Park City Ski and Snowboard is a financial supporter of KPCW.