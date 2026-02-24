© 2026 KPCW

Sundance Film Festival releases inaugural Colorado dates, locations

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 24, 2026 at 5:28 PM MST
Moviegoers inside the Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder, Colorado. The venue is one of 11 theaters for the 2027 Sundance Film Festival.
Sundance Institute
Moviegoers inside the Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder, Colorado. The venue is one of 11 theaters for the 2027 Sundance Film Festival.

The 2027 festival in Colorado is Jan. 21 to Jan. 31, spread across 11 theaters and venues in Boulder.

The Sundance Film Festival has announced dates and locations for the inaugural event in Boulder, Colorado, in 2027.

All theaters and ticket venues are within 8 square miles in various neighborhoods, including three theaters at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Sundance will also use auditoriums at Boulder High School, Casey Middle School and the Cinemark Century Boulder.

The screening rooms hold anywhere from dozens to thousands of people. The largest venue, CU Boulder’s Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, seats more than 2,050.

Park City's venues included the Eccles Center with about 1,270 seats and the Megaplex at Park City with eight auditoriums.

The Sundance Film Festival announced its move to Colorado in March 2025.

The Sundance Institute remains in Utah, continuing the nonprofit’s broader operations.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
