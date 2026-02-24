Sundance Film Festival releases inaugural Colorado dates, locations

The Sundance Film Festival has announced dates and locations for the inaugural event in Boulder, Colorado, in 2027.

All theaters and ticket venues are within 8 square miles in various neighborhoods, including three theaters at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Sundance will also use auditoriums at Boulder High School, Casey Middle School and the Cinemark Century Boulder.

The screening rooms hold anywhere from dozens to thousands of people. The largest venue, CU Boulder’s Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, seats more than 2,050.

Park City's venues included the Eccles Center with about 1,270 seats and the Megaplex at Park City with eight auditoriums.

The Sundance Film Festival announced its move to Colorado in March 2025.

The Sundance Institute remains in Utah, continuing the nonprofit’s broader operations.