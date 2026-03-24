This Green Earth | March 24, 2026
- Environmental journalist Caroline Tracey discusses her debut book "Salt Lakes: An Unnatural History," a blend of reporting and memoir exploring the fragile, vanishing ecosystems of salt lakes around the world. She takes readers from the Great Salt Lake to the Aral Sea, documenting their decline—and the urgent efforts to save them. (01:56)
- Then, zoologist Joanna Bagniewska shares her work and her book "The Modern Bestiary: A Curated Collection of Wondrous Creatures." The book presents 100 real, fascinating animals in the style of a medieval bestiary, but with scientific accuracy. (24:38)