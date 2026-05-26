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This Green Earth

This Green Earth | May 26, 2026

By Claire Wiley,
Seth Arens
Published May 26, 2026 at 2:23 PM MDT
  • University of Utah biology professor William Anderegg discusses how climate change is threatening forest health. A new Utah-led study shows carbon markets may be underestimating the risks forests face from fire, insects, and drought — and maps where those threats are greatest. (01:16)
  • American Prairie Director of Rewilding for American Prairie, Dr. Daniel Kinka, has an update efforts to build one of the nation’s largest nature reserves, including ongoing bison restoration projects. (24:10)
This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley
Seth Arens
Seth Arens is the Utah Research Information Specialist for the Western Water Assessment. His work focuses on climate, air quality, water and ecosystem science, with research experience spanning Utah, Alaska and Greenland.
See stories by Seth Arens