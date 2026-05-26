This Green Earth | May 26, 2026
- University of Utah biology professor William Anderegg discusses how climate change is threatening forest health. A new Utah-led study shows carbon markets may be underestimating the risks forests face from fire, insects, and drought — and maps where those threats are greatest. (01:16)
- American Prairie Director of Rewilding for American Prairie, Dr. Daniel Kinka, has an update efforts to build one of the nation’s largest nature reserves, including ongoing bison restoration projects. (24:10)