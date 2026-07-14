Ballet West brings new Summit Festival to Wasatch Back

The festival runs July 15-17 and opens Wednesday with “From Root to Relevé” at Ballerina Farm in Kamas. The sold-out event pairs a live dance performance with a farm-to-table dinner.

The collaboration just made sense, according Ballet West principal faculty member Allison DeBona.

“When you’re looking at culinary excellence, when you’re looking at farming, when you’re looking at dance, there’s a synergy there,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” July 14. “It’s artistic. It’s scientific. We approach our crafts all the same way.”

Thursday’s event, “Raising Voices En Pointe,” at the Park City Library features films from the project “Final Bow for Yellowface.” The initiative combats harmful stereotypes involving Asians in ballet and opera. The screenings are free in collaboration with Park City Film and will include a Q&A with project founder and choreographer Phil Chan.

Friday’s culminating show will be the first ballet staged at the Canyons Village amphitheater. The performance uniquely blends tenured dancers with those poised to enter the company, DeBona said.

“What I love to see about that is we have our principal dancers, the highlight of Ballet West, on the same program as the next generation,” she said. “You just see the impact that Ballet West Academy has on dance.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Ballet West's Allison DeBona Listen • 9:19

The company wants to make the Summit Festival an annual event, DeBona said. Part of this effort involves building relationships with community partners.

“We’re showing how ballet can be a true collaborator. I know sometimes people just think about what we do in a traditional stage setting when you go to a theater,” she said. “But really, the breadth and the scope of what’s possible is very grand. We’re showing off not just our art, but everyone else’s as well.”

Summit Festival events start at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. More information, registration and tickets are available here.

