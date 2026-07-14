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Buck Basin fire reaches 230 acres, is 0% contained in Wasatch Back

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 14, 2026 at 2:38 PM MDT
The Buck Basin Fire burns in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest outside Heber on July 12
U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
The Buck Basin Fire burns in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest outside Heber on July 12

Crews battled the blaze 16 miles southeast of Heber from the air and land Tuesday before planes and helicopters were grounded ahead of an afternoon Thunderstorm.

The Buck Basin Fire burning southeast of Timber Lakes has grown to more than 230 acres since it was sparked by lightning July 11.

U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Brenda Bushnell said planes and helicopters attacking the fire Tuesday morning were grounded for afternoon thunderstorms.

Ground crews are also working to control the perimeter of the fire 16 miles southeast of Heber. It was 0% contained Tuesday afternoon.

Red Creek Mountain Road and Low Pass Road in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest are closed to the public.

So far, no structures or communities are threatened.

Smoke may be visible from Highway 40 and across the Wasatch Back. Residents are asked to not report it.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver