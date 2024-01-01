© 2024 KPCW

Aspen resort suing brand for ski beach clothing, influencer photos

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published January 1, 2024 at 3:11 PM MST
Aspen Skiing Company is suing fashion brand Perfect Moment for using pictures of the resort's ski beach on apparel without permission.
court documents
Aspen Skiing Company is suing a London-based luxury ski wear brand for falsely associating itself with the resort.

Aspen Skiing filed suit against fashion brand Perfect Moment on Dec. 20 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, citing trademark infringement, false association, and unfair competition.

According to court documents, the conflict began in 2021 when Perfect Moment posted several pictures on Instagram. They included models posing with apparel on gondolas, trails and elsewhere around the resort.

Aspen Skiing shortly thereafter sent the company a cease-and-desist letter, and Perfect Moment deleted some but not all of the posts.

The dispute grew in October 2023, when the brand began selling apparel that features images of Ski Co’s ASPENX Beach Club.

Perfect Moment allegedly hired at least one influencer to do a photoshoot for the new apparel at the resort, and the company shared the content on social media.

Aspen is requesting that Perfect Moment stop further infringement, and is asking for compensatory damages. The company is seeking a jury trial.

One trademark lawyer told the Wall Street Journal he doesn’t think it’s a “slam dunk case.”
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta