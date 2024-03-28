Brighton man who confronted snowboarder with rifle charged with assault, making threats

The Brighton man who brandished a rifle while confronting a snowboarder and a skier about trespassing on his property was charged Thursday with felony third-degree assault.

Keith Robert Stebbings also faces a count of threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor, according to charging documents filed in 3rd District Court.

The Feb. 24 confrontation happened as Loren Richardson of Clovis, California, was returning to his vacation rental in Brighton. He snowboarded from National Forest Service land bordering Brighton Resort onto what he told police he believed to be a road leading to Big Cottonwood Canyon Road. Shortly after dropping onto the plowed path, he rounded a corner and encountered Stebbings, who was holding a rifle. Stebbings began yelling and cursing at Richardson, telling him he was on private property.

“Do it again,” he said in a video captured by Richardson, “and there will be holes in you.”

In the video, which has since gone viral, Stebbings also appeared to push Richardson.

