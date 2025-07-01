Park City approves $14K for historic Silver King Mine window project

The historic site consists of two buildings located near the bottom of Park City Mountain’s Bonanza chairlift: the Silver King Coalition main mine building and a separate change house building.

They were constructed around the turn of the 20th century and ceased mining operations in 1952, according to an overview of the project submitted to Park City government .

Since that time, the buildings have been damaged due to extreme snow accumulation and vandalism.

Nearly all of the window panes at the historic mine buildings have been broken, the project overview says.

On June 30 the Park City Historic Preservation Board approved over $14,000 in grant funding to the nonprofit Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History to clean the windows.

It’s part of a larger project that will later involve adding steel frames with a security mesh made of thick wire.

Historic Preservation Board member and Park City Museum Research Coordinator Dalton Gackle said the long-term goal is to have interior tours of the Silver King Mine complex open to the public, once restoration work is complete.

