Utah ski resorts near end of winter season

Deer Valley will close Sunday with Carpenter, Homestake, Snowflake, Sterling and Wasatch lifts spinning through April 21.

At Park City's Canyons Village, the Orange Bubble will be open through Sunday. First Time, 3 Kings, Crescent and Silverload at the base will spin through Monday.

Other lifts may be open depending on weather and snow conditions.

Woodward Park City's Jib Park is open daily from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. However, the Hot Laps lift closed last week.

Snowbasin Resort is open through April 28, capping off the season with a closing day '80s-themed bash.

In the Cottonwood canyons, Alta will wrap up winter activities April 21. Brighton will close April 28 and Snowbird will stay open through May 12 with spring hours starting May 6. Solitude announced it will stay open through May 21 with a closing day retro party.

Farther south, Brian Head announced it has extended its season through May 5.

Beaver Mountain, Cherry Peak, Eagle Point, Nordic Valley, Powder Mountain and Sundance Resort are closed for the season.