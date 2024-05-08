© 2024 KPCW

Snowbird, Brighton hit 600 inches this season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 8, 2024 at 4:51 PM MDT
Chris Segal
/
Snowbird Ski Resort
The Snowbird Tram will stay open through Memorial Day conditions permitting.

Thanks to an early May winter storm, two Utah ski resorts reached over 600 inches of snow for the season.

Snowbird reported 602 inches and Brighton has 607.

Both resorts plan to spin lifts through Memorial Day weekend, but Snowbird will reduce operations Sunday, May 12 with Peruvian Express, the Peruvian Tunnel, Mineral Basin, Little Cloud and the Tram running on the weekends, conditions permitting.

Brighton, which was temporarily closed, reopened last week and is expected to stay open through May 19 for the Meltdown which is a top-to-bottom terrain park off the Crest 6 lift.
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
