Snowbird, Brighton hit 600 inches this season

Snowbird reported 602 inches and Brighton has 607.

Both resorts plan to spin lifts through Memorial Day weekend, but Snowbird will reduce operations Sunday, May 12 with Peruvian Express, the Peruvian Tunnel, Mineral Basin, Little Cloud and the Tram running on the weekends, conditions permitting.

Brighton, which was temporarily closed, reopened last week and is expected to stay open through May 19 for the Meltdown which is a top-to-bottom terrain park off the Crest 6 lift.