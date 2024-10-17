Park City Mountain, ski patrol union remain in contract negotiations as season nears

The contract between the resort and the union, Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association, expired in April.

Heading into ski season, the two parties have yet to reach an agreement and are still negotiating.

During the union’s last contract negotiations in winter of 2022, ski patrollers voted to authorize a strike. A walkout was averted after they reached a deal in their 50th bargaining session.

According to union president Kate Lips, 90% of the more than 200 ski patrollers at Park City Mountain and Canyons Village are dues-paying union members.

"Conversations between Park City Mountain and our ski patrol’s union have been respectful and productive and we remain committed to working in earnest toward a new contract,” Park City Mountain Vice President of Mountain Operations Mike Lewis said in a statement. “We deeply value all of our team members and are proud of the recent investments we've made into the employee experience. The entire team at Park City Mountain is looking forward to delivering our guests a great experience this upcoming winter season.”

Union members told KPCW they won’t comment on negotiations until after their upcoming bargaining session next week.

Both sides hope to have a new contract in place by the winter season. Park City Mountain is scheduled to open Nov. 22, weather permitting.