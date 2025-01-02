-
“We've seen more movement in the last few days than we feel like we've seen over the past many months," the union's business manager said.
As the resort reckons with reduced patrol staff, a skier told KPCW guests are ducking ropes.
The Park City Mountain ski patrol union and Vail Resorts “remain far” from reaching a contract agreement despite recent negotiations with a federal mediator. It’s not clear how long the strike will last.
The Park City Mountain ski patrol strike is leading to a lack of safety and terrain openings, according to union members. However, resort officials refute those claims.
Vail Resorts is hiring, but ski patrollers are entitled to return to work after the strike.
Park City Mountain officials and members of the resort’s ski patrol union are back into mediation days before previously scheduled.
The Park City Mountain’s ski patrol union went on strike Friday morning. Resort representatives said the mountain is still open for skiing.
The head of Park City Mountain says the resort will remain open if ski patrollers move to strike during the peak of the holiday season.
The Park City ski patrol union and Vail Resorts met for negotiations Wednesday night. The union has now filed unfair labor practice charges.
A member of Vail Resorts’ executive team has come to Park City after the local ski patrol union authorized a strike. The two parties agreed to engage a mediator after the last bargaining session.