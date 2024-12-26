Chairlift falls highlight the importance of safety bars

On. Dec. 12 a man sustained serious injuries after falling over 40 feet from a chairlift at Keystone Resort in Colorado, according to the Summit Daily .

The man appeared to be adjusting his snowboard bindings before the fall and did not have the safety bar down, the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board said.

Nearby at Breckenridge, a man fell 30 feet off the Beaver Run chairlift on Dec. 13. He did not have the safety bar lowered.

Days later, another man fell off the same chair, suffering a broken clavicle, the Summit Daily reported . Authorities did not provide information about whether the safety bar was down during the incident.

And earlier this week five people were injured after falling from a lift at Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, although it’s believed the accident was caused by two chairs that collided.

So, what can you do to stay safe while riding lifts on the mountain?

The National Ski Areas Association recommends always using the restraint bar — it is the law in Vermont.

If you drop something while riding, let it fall. NSAA says you can always ask the ski patrol to help retrieve a lost item.

For resorts across the country, January is National Safety Month, dedicated to promoting skier and rider responsibility.