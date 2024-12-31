© 2025 KPCW

Utah Olympic Park delays inaugural uphill season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 31, 2024 at 5:55 PM MST
The Utah Olympic Park has delayed opening its uphill terrain due to a lack of snow on the trails.
Utah Olympic Park
The Utah Olympic Park has delayed opening its uphill terrain due to a lack of snow on the trails.

Utah Olympic Park has delayed opening uphill access, something it’s never offered before.

Citing a lack of snow despite recent storms, the park said it won’t be able to open public uphill trails on Jan. 1, as it originally planned.

It released 400 season passes for the inaugural season earlier this month. They sold out in minutes earlier this month and no day passes will be offered.

Uphill access is open at Park City Mountain. Skiers and split-boarders can earn their turns every morning from 6 to 8:30.

Deer Valley Resort does not offer uphill access.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
