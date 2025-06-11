Skier visits at Utah resorts declined slightly in 2024-2025 season

Ski Utah said Thursday that the state’s 15 resorts had over 6.5 million visits during the 2024-2025 winter season.

That’s a 3% decrease compared to the prior season, but also marks a 3% increase over Utah’s five-year average. A skier visit is counted each time an individual uses a lift ticket or pass at a ski area.

Ski Utah President and CEO Nathan Rafferty said visitation during the latest season generated $2.5 billion for Utah’s economy and supported approximately 25,000 jobs.

In the next two years, at least 13 new lifts are expected to come online at Utah resorts, including eight at Deer Valley. Park City Mountain is also installing a new 10-person gondola that will replace the Sunrise chairlift in Canyons Village.

In May, the National Ski Areas Association said the 2024-2025 season saw the second-highest visitation on record at U.S. ski areas, with a total of 61.5 million visits.