Solitude announces opening day, Ikon opens Deer Valley reservations

The Big Cottonwood Canyon ski area will open for the season Nov. 14.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the tentative date is later than the last three years for the resort that has been making a habit of opening first in the state.

Last year Solitude lifts started Nov. 8. The two years before that, the resort opened Nov. 10.

Owned by the Alterra Mountain Company, it is one of six ski areas in Utah on the Ikon Pass.

It is also the only Alterra resort in Utah offering skiers and riders unlimited days on the mountain with a full or base pass.

Alterra’s other local resort, Deer Valley, offers skiers with the Ikon Pass seven days on snow, but those days must be reserved in advance. Reservations at the Wasatch Back resort are now open for the 2025-2026 ski season.