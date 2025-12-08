Study shows warmer winters across the US
The average winter temperature has been rising in the United States. That’s according to a new report from research group Climate Central.
The report looked at 244 cities across the county from 1970 to 2025. It found winter temperatures have risen nearly 4 degrees Fahrenheit in 98% of the cities.
The study included Salt Lake City, which saw an average winter temperature increase of 3 degrees.
Colder cities like Burlington, VT, Milwaukee and Green Bay, WI, saw the most warming, rising 7 to 8 degrees on average over the last five decades.
Researchers also found winter is the fastest-warming season for most of the U.S., affecting snowfall, water supplies, winter sports, spring allergies and more.
In Utah, about 95% of the water supply comes from the snowpack, a critical source of spring runoff that refills reservoirs, irrigates crops and helps meet peak water demand across the western U.S.