© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Study shows warmer winters across the US

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 8, 2025 at 4:34 PM MST
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW

The average winter temperature has been rising in the United States. That’s according to a new report from research group Climate Central.

The report looked at 244 cities across the county from 1970 to 2025. It found winter temperatures have risen nearly 4 degrees Fahrenheit in 98% of the cities.

The study included Salt Lake City, which saw an average winter temperature increase of 3 degrees.

This map shows the changes in average winter temperatures across the U.S. between 1970 and 2025.
Climate Centeral
This map shows the changes in average winter temperatures across the U.S. between 1970 and 2025.

Colder cities like Burlington, VT, Milwaukee and Green Bay, WI, saw the most warming, rising 7 to 8 degrees on average over the last five decades.

Researchers also found winter is the fastest-warming season for most of the U.S., affecting snowfall, water supplies, winter sports, spring allergies and more.

In Utah, about 95% of the water supply comes from the snowpack, a critical source of spring runoff that refills reservoirs, irrigates crops and helps meet peak water demand across the western U.S.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver