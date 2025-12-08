Study shows warmer winters across the US

The report looked at 244 cities across the county from 1970 to 2025. It found winter temperatures have risen nearly 4 degrees Fahrenheit in 98% of the cities.

The study included Salt Lake City, which saw an average winter temperature increase of 3 degrees.

Climate Centeral This map shows the changes in average winter temperatures across the U.S. between 1970 and 2025.

Colder cities like Burlington, VT, Milwaukee and Green Bay, WI, saw the most warming, rising 7 to 8 degrees on average over the last five decades.

Researchers also found winter is the fastest-warming season for most of the U.S., affecting snowfall, water supplies, winter sports, spring allergies and more.

In Utah, about 95% of the water supply comes from the snowpack, a critical source of spring runoff that refills reservoirs, irrigates crops and helps meet peak water demand across the western U.S.