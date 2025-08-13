© 2025 KPCW

This Utah ski resort is making a bold prediction for its 2025-2026 starting date

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published August 13, 2025 at 3:59 PM MDT
Jeremy Sorensen takes his snowboard for a ride at Brian Head Resort near Cedar City after a storm dropped 5 inches there as of Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. Brian Head has expectations of becoming the first Utah ski area to open the 2025-26 season, setting Nov. 7 as its anticipated opening date.
Jessee Lynch
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Brian Head, the state’s southernmost resort, is one-upping Solitude’s announcement.

Brian Head Resort is putting on its poker face and daring Utah’s other ski areas to call its bluff.

Last week, Solitude Mountain Resorts announced that it planned to open the 2025-26 ski and snowboard season on Nov. 14.

Brian Head’s operators saw that bid and raised it a week. On Tuesday, they announced Utah’s southernmost resort expects to open Nov. 7.

That matches last season’s opening date for both resorts. Solitude technically became the first to open by turning its lifts at 9 a.m. Brian Head opened an hour later.

In 2022, Brian Head won the race to become the first ski area in the state to start the season with its Nov. 4 opener. That was the earliest start in its history and among the top five for the state.

Read more at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
Ski Resorts
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune